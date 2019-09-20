'Number of BAME board members too low', according to UK Sport report

The number of black and ethnic minority individuals on the boards of organisations funded by Sport England and UK Sport is still disproportionately low, a report has found.

The Diversity in Sport Governance report, prepared on behalf of Sport England and UK Sport, found that just over five per cent of sports board members came from a BAME background, compared with 13 per cent of individuals being identified as BAME in the wider UK population.

The diversity report also found that only five per cent of board members declared or consider themselves to have a disability, compared with around 22 per cent in the wider UK population. Three per cent of board members identified as being openly LGBT+, slightly above the national average for the UK population.

Sport England and UK Sport have enlisted the help of specialist firm Perrett Laver to improve diversity, and the programme has already identified 84 individuals deemed to have the skills necessary to serve on the board of an

organisation that Sport England or UK Sport fund. It aims to have identified 140 individuals by the end of December 2020.

Six appointments have already been made to boards as part of the programme, with Tejal Patel joining the board of British Shooting on Friday.

Sport England chair Nick Bitel said in the report that more diverse boardrooms lead to better decisions

Phil Smith, the director of sport at Sport England, told the PA news agency: "All the evidence shows that diverse boards perform better - in any industry.

"If we want to be better at what we do, we need to get more and different faces around the table.

"In sport, just like in life, representation is really important, encapsulated by the phrase 'If you can't see it, you can't be it'.

"For all those young people who are playing sport and watching sport, it's really important that at least some of the people running those sports look and sound like them.

"In the sport industry, we are constantly striving for diversity because we think sport is for everyone.

"At the moment all the data will show you is that we've got some real inequalities between rich and poor, between different ethnicities, we've still got a gender gap even though we've done some great stuff there.

"Therefore the people running the sport industry need to do something about that, and I think they've got a better chance of doing something if they themselves have addressed those inequalities."

The report found that female board membership had increased to 40 per cent.

Smith added: "When we started counting it was 20 per cent, and even in 2016 it was 30 per cent.

"So with the encouragement of the governance code we've now got it to 40. It's not the 50-50 that we want but it's definitely ahead of other industries and it reflects the era of women's sport, and women in sport, that we're now in."