Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets new career goal-ratio record at LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic guaranteed a career-high goal ratio after scoring his 29th goal from just 28 appearances during LA Galaxy's 4-3 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

With just one game remaining in the regular MLS season, the Swede's current 1.04 goals-per-game ratio is now guaranteed to better his 0.98 from 50 goals in 51 games for Paris Saint-Germain in 2015/16.

The 37-year-old continues to roll back the years with a white-hot scoring streak in the United States, netting 13 goals in his past nine appearances for the club.

But Ibrahimovic looks set to play on after the curtain closes on this campaign and has reportedly been linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

He has now scored 534 career goals for club and country, a tally from an active player bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo (697) and Lionel Messi (671).

Ibra scored 62 goals from 112 appearances in a Sweden shirt, with his most prolific calendar year coming 15 years ago in 2004 - one of those being a match-winner against England during a friendly in Gothenburg.

Galaxy currently sit fourth in the Western Conference - one point ahead of Real Salt Lake - and visit Houston Dynamo for the final fixture of the regular season this Sunday.

Zlatan: I'm the best

After scoring his second hat-trick of the season during a 7-2 goal-fest against Sporting Kansas City earlier this month, Ibrahimovic proclaimed himself as the greatest player to have graced the league.

"I think the two years I've had here, I've done good things, amazing things and perfect things. I'm the best-ever player in MLS. And that's without joking," he said.