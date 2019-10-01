WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:14 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reflected on the predicament Manchester United find themselves in - Monday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal means United have made their worst start for 30 years.

Ireland need a win on Thursday to get their World Cup campaign back on track

Sir Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar has been banned from athletics for four years after being found guilty of doping violations.

It is a rest day at the Rugby World Cup but some key team news is in - Ireland have named their side for the must-win game against Russia and there is a boost for Wales ahead of their clash with Fiji next week.

And one of the NFL's most successful franchises ended a losing run on Monday Night Football.