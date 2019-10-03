WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Unai Emery praised summer signing Gabriel Martinelli for his 'hunger', following Arsenal's Europa League win over Standard Liege. The Brazilian teenager scored two goals and set up another as Arsenal won 4-0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was pleased with Manchester United's performance despite failing to record a shot on target in their 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar.

Willy Boly scored a 93rd-minute winner for Wolves as they grabbed their first Europa League victory. They beat Besiktas 1-0 in Istanbul.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was impressed with their 2-0 win over Cluj, but says there is more to come from his players.

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Champions.

Eddie Jones insists England will not be affected by Argentina's claim his side play 'boring' rugby. England will progress to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals if they beat Argentina on Saturday.