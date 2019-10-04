Dean Saunders wins appeal against jail sentence for failing to take breath test

Dean Saunders' prison sentence was suspended for 18 months on Friday

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has won his appeal against a jail sentence for failing to take a breath test after being stopped on suspicion of drink driving.

Saunders, 55, was jailed for 10 weeks by District Judge Nicholas Sanders when he appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on August 28, after admitting failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath specimen.

He had been stopped by a police patrol in Chester city centre on May 10 after spending a day at the races.

Saunders spent just one day in custody and was given bail after his lawyers launched an appeal against his jail sentence.

On Friday Judge Steven Everett, Honorary Recorder of Chester, quashed the immediate jail sentence and instead suspended the 10-week prison sentence for 18 months.

Saunders was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work in the community. His 30-month road ban remains.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Saunders said: "I want to apologise to the court, my family and all of the people I have let down as a result of my actions.

"I made a terrible error of judgment for which I have been rightly punished, and I wholeheartedly regret that it happened. I accept that I have been given an opportunity by the court and I hope that people can learn from my experience. The message is a simple one - don't ever drink and drive.

"I will learn from this and become a better person.

"I would like to thank everyone who has given me support and guidance throughout this time."