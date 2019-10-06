European paper round-up: Arsenal face Donyell Malen competition from AC Milan

Donyell Malen has been in fine form for club and country

Catch up on the back pages from around Europe, including a new rival for Arsenal in the race to sign Donyell Malen.

The transfer window remains closed across Europe until January 1 but clubs will already be scouting targets, speaking to agents and putting building blocks in place for future deals.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Italy

Arsenal face competition from AC Milan in the race to sign PSV star Donyell Malen. The Dutch international - who spent two years in the Gunners academy - has scored 14 goals in 17 matches this season. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea and Arsenal have scouted Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku. The 17-year-old winger has already made 14 senior appearances for the Belgian club. (CalcioMercato)

Juventus remain interested in Mauro Icardi and could make a move for the striker, who is on loan from Inter at Paris Saint-Germain this season, in the summer of 2020. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi has scored twice for PSG this week

Eusebio Di Francesco is set to be sacked by Sampdoria after I Blucerchiati suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hellas Verona. "We're a little stunned by what we've seen," Samp president Massimo Ferrero said after the defeat. (Sky Italia)

Gennaro Gattuso could return to AC Milan but only if Paolo Maldini leaves his role as technical director. Gattuso was sacked by the Rossoneri in the summer but may take over from Marco Giampaolo after a poor start to the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Villarreal are set to offer winger Samuel Chukwueze a new long-term contract. The 20-year-old broke into the Yellow Submarine's first team last season and was linked with a move to Liverpool. (Marca)

Real Madrid could launch a bid for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January. The Portugal international was linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. (El Desmarque)

Bruno Fernandes was a target for Manchester United and Liverpool this summer

After he scored his first Real Madrid goal against Granada, Eden Hazard accepted he was already under pressure at the Bernabeu. "People are talking, I've heard many things," he said. "It was important to get that goal. I wanted to do something special." (AS)

France

Juventus are interested in Angers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and could make a move for the 18-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January. They will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, however. (L'Equipe)

Strasbourg full-back Kenny Lala has revealed Fiorentina tried to sign him in the summer. "There was a concrete offer and I gave the green light," he explained. "So it was then up to both clubs to agree but that did not happen." (France Football)

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed he held talks with Bayern Munich during Pep Guardiola's time in Bavaria. "I can say openly there were talks with Bayern Munich once, but it didn't happen for different reasons. And now I'm very happy at Manchester City." (Süddeutsche Zeitung)