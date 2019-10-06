WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:11 SSN in 60 seconds SSN in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Newcastle found a new hero in 19-year-old Matty Longstaff, who scored on his debut as they took on Manchester United.

Manchester City's conceded two late goals to Wolves, but was it enough to damage their title hopes?

England look set to appoint their replacement for head coach Trevor Bayliss, who left last month.

The 2019 Super League Man of Steel was revealed, and he will be in action in Saturday's Grand Final.

And Tottenham's new stadium hosted its first NFL game; find out who won when the Chicago Bears took on the Oakland Raiders.