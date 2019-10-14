Football News

Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for September

Last Updated: 12/10/19 1:48pm

Watch the September entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Sky Bet Championship
1:01
Watch the entries for September's Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award...

Kamil Grosicki - HULL CITY v Wigan Athletic - September 14

While his team-mates jostled for space in the area, Grosicki had eyes only for the near top corner. He found his target, whipping the free-kick up and over the wall at pace.

Tom Cairney - FULHAM v Wigan Athletic - September 27

Cairney began Fulham's counter-attack, releasing Anthony Knockaert before gliding forward, accepting the return pass and curling an exquisite rifled shot into the top corner.

Ivan Sunjic - Derby County v BIRMINGHAM CITY - September 28

With his side trailing 2-1 and the ball bobbling around in the Derby area, Sunjic strode forward to help. And help he did with a rasping 20-yard shot which flew into the net.

Sky Bet League One
1:11
Watch the entries for September's Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month here...

Rhys Healey - MK DONS v AFC Wimbledon - September 7

What a fixture in which to jink inside, line up your shot and strike a daisy cutter so purely that it floats millimetres above the turf before nestling in the opposite bottom corner.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - BRISTOL ROVERS v Accrington Stanley - September 7

Judging the flight of a looping defensive header to perfection, Clarke-Harris lined up his body and executed a spectacular overhead kick as he caught the ball on the sweet spot.

Max Power - SUNDERLAND v MK Dons - September 28

There is something magical about a shot that teases the goalkeeper into believing he can save it before arcing cruelly out of his reach. Power's sweeping effort was a perfect example.

Sky Bet League Two
1:10
Watch September's entries for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month here...

Eoin Doyle - SWINDON TOWN v Macclesfield Town - September 14

A breathtaking team goal. Every touch a perfect one as the ball was switched from left to right for Keshi Anderson and Rob Hunt to combine and set up a pinpoint finish from Doyle.

Conor Grant - Mansfield Town v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE - September 28

Grant had one thing on his mind as the ball was fed to him after ricocheting around the Mansfield area - to swing his left foot and strike an unerring 30-yarder into the top corner.

James Clarke - Crawley Town v WALSALL - September 28

Crawley's defenders didn't hurry to close down a central defender 30 yards out from goal. They should have, as Clarke unleashed a piledriver that was still rising as it struck the net.

