WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England's footballers say they will abandon a game if any of them are subjected to repeated racist abuse ahead of games away to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have taken action after Wilfried Zaha received racist abuse on social media.

Bernardo Silva has been given more time to answer an FA misconduct charge for his tweet about his Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

England's final pool game at the Rugby World Cup against France could be in doubt this weekend because of a typhoon in Japan.

Wales are into the quarter-finals of the competition after a 29-17 win against Fiji - while Scotland remain on course to join them there after beating Russia 61-0.

And England bowler Jimmy Anderson is working at Manchester City's training centre to build fitness ahead of the winter tour of South Africa.