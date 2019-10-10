Football News

Roma block Rebekah Vardy on Twitter as social media reacts to Coleen Rooney spat

Last Updated: 10/10/19 10:51am

Rebekah Vardy hit back at Coleen Rooney's claims denying that she had given stories about her to a newspaper
Roma have blocked Rebekah Vardy on Twitter in one of a number of standout social media reactions to her public row with Coleen Rooney.

Rooney - the wife of former England captain Wayne - accused Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah of passing private Instagram stories about her to a newspaper, which she strenuously denies.

The AS Roma English Twitter account, which has a reputation for its humorous reactions to the online zeitgeist, poked fun at the pair's online spat by blocking Vardy on the platform and posting a screengrab.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund posted using the same caption and font as that in Coleen Rooney's outburst, to have a satirical dig at supporters commenting positive endorsements on their posts.

Netflix UK & Ireland also joked about making a programme about the pair's public disagreement.

Vardy claimed in her denial of Rooney's claims that "various people" have access to her Instagram account, and reports on Thursday morning claimed she had sought legal advice.

Sky News has approached representatives for Rooney and, when asked for comment, a representative for Vardy referred Sky News to her Instagram post.

