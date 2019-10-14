WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England's 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria has been marred by racist chanting in Sofia, which almost saw the game abandoned after two first-half stoppages.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal but it was in vain as Ukraine defeated Portugal 2-1 to qualify for Euro 2020.

Northern Ireland withstood a second-half comeback to win 3-2 against the Czech Republic and earn their first away friendly victory under manager Michael O'Neill.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been banned from the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after the red card he was shown against Samoa was upheld.