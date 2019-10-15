Jonny Evans: Northern Ireland’s win over Czech Republic shows Euro 2020 play-off credentials

Jonny Evans is in confident mood for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off chances

Jonny Evans believes Northern Ireland's 3-2 friendly away win over the Czech Republic shows the side are equipped to reach Euro 2020 via the qualifying play-offs.

Northern Irish hopes of getting out of Group C ahead of either Germany or Holland are all but over after a heartbreaking late defeat to the Dutch in Rotterdam last Thursday.

But the Green and White Army are well placed to reach the play-offs where Leicester defender Evans expects them to face a similar challenge to the Czechs.

"If we do manage to get ourselves into a position where we get a play-off that would be fantastic," Evans said.

"Games like this are important for that. These are probably the type of teams we are going to have to play coming away from home."

3:37 Highlights of the International Friendly between Czech Republic and Northern Ireland Highlights of the International Friendly between Czech Republic and Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland were cruising on Monday night and were 3-0 up after Paddy McNair scored either side of Evans' own strike before facing a second-half comeback from the Czechs, who got two in two minutes through Vladimir Darida and Alex Kral.

That looked the ideal test of a three-man defence which saw Tom Flanagan come in alongside Evans and Craig Cathcart.

"Teams bombarding our box, being able to adapt tactically, that was good about the game," Evans added.

"I think over the last couple of years we have shown that we are a team that can come away and get results.

"We got a 0-0 away here last time which was amazing as it was the start of our last campaign. It's good that we have been able to show a level of consistency."