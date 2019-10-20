Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Man Utd vs Liverpool is live on Renault Super Sunday from 3pm

Manchester United continue to struggle with injuries, with David De Gea is likely to be sidelined. Paul Pogba is definitely out of the match with an ongoing ankle issue and De Gea pulled up with a groin complaint on international duty.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return against Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but question marks hang over the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he enjoys the rivalry with Manchester United and expects his team to 'fight' in Sunday's clash at Old Trafford

In contrast, Liverpool could have their No 1 goalkeeper back as Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports News that Alisson looks 'completely fine' after his recent calf injury.

But Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Aside from these three, Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks their Super Sunday game against Liverpool comes at the ideal time, following a 'tough' period for his Manchester United side

Stat of the match: Man Utd are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Liverpool (W3 D2), their longest run without defeat against them at Old Trafford since a run of 10 between February 1991 and March 2000.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is waiting on the fitness of John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick has missed the last four matches with a groin problem while McBurnie (knee) and Fleck both withdrew from the Scotland squad through injury.

Dean Henderson has already returned fit and well from England duty and Wilder will be hoping Republic of Ireland trio Enda Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson do likewise.

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are confident of a positive result against Arsenal when the sides meet at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Alexandre Lacazette is back in full training with Arsenal, although a decision will be made ahead of Monday Night Football on his inclusion against Sheffield United. Emile Smith-Rowe is also available for selection.

Reiss Nelson (ligaments) remains sidelined and the Arsenal internationals will be assessed for Monday's game when they return to training on Friday.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have played more Premier League games at Bramall Lane without victory than they have any other ground in the competition (3 - D2 L1).

Charlie's prediction: 2-3