Papers: Man City to make Raheem Sterling Premier League’s best-paid player

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester City plan to make Raheem Sterling the Premier League's best-paid player to ward off Real Madrid.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign long-time Liverpool target Timo Werner, though is unlikely to land his man in January.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are bracing themselves for a third takeover bid from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman after a £3bn offer was rejected.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea arrived at the Lowry Hotel with the rest of the squad amid reports he has not given up hope of playing against Liverpool on Sunday.

An Aston Villa fan was ejected from their Premier League game against Brighton after directing homophobic gestures at away fans.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Dani Ceballos has reportedly held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about potentially staying at Arsenal.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Paris Saint-Germain are set to hijack Real Madrid's move for Christian Eriksen next summer.

Massimiliano Allegri would deliver the Premier League title within two years if he took over at Manchester United, says controversial former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Unai Emery is not worried that Eddie Nketiah will miss out on Arsenal's youthful revolution.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan refused to show his players any footage of Liverpool's matches because it will terrify them.

Dan James is on a special muscle-building programme to increase his strength.

Tottenham will make West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson their top target for the problem right-back slot.

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has made a personal check on Ecuador's rising star Jose Cifuentes.

Savo Milosevic has urged Partizan Belgrade fans: Don't shame our club with racism when Manchester United come to town.

Crystal Palace want Scottish starlet Scott Banks in January - despite his troubles for club and country.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jamie Murphy admits he did think about walking away from Rangers after Steven Gerrard suggested a loan move.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it will be impossible to find better players than he already has in January.