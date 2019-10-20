WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:17 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League for the first time this season after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Hearts have opened an investigation after claims that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused in Sunday's Scottish Premiership draw at Tynecastle.

Andy Murray has won his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery. He came from a set down to beat Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open.

Wales are into the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup after beating France 20-19 - they now play South Africa who knocked out host nation Japan.

The draft has been completed for next summer's The Hundred tournament with some notable casualties such as Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada and Lasith Malinga not signed.