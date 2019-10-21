Haringey Borough vs Yeovil FA Cup match to be replayed

Haringey Borough’s abandoned FA Cup qualifying match with Yeovil is to be replayed

The Football Association has ordered that Haringey Borough’s abandoned FA Cup qualifying match with Yeovil is to be replayed.

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat said he was spat at, struck by a bottle and subjected to racist abuse, before his team-mate, Cobie Rowe, was also allegedly targeted by racist chants.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault following the incident.

Now, the FA has decided that the game should be replayed on October 29 at Haringey's Coles Park Stadium.

An FA statement said: "Following the abandonment of the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round qualifying fixture between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, the FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday 29 October at Haringey Borough FC.

"In the event that a replay is required, this shall be played on Tuesday 5 November.

"Following the incident in the original tie and the two arrests already made, The FA's investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to work with the relevant authorities on our investigation into the matter.