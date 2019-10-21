WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

It was a big night in the Premier League as Sheffield United and Arsenal fought it out at Bramall Lane.

And - as we come towards the end of the year - the Ballon d'Or nominations are out. There was plenty of Premier League representation in the men's list and two England Lionesses also got the nod.

Lucy Bronze and Ellen White both made the Ballon D'Or shortlist

Championship club Millwall have named their new manager, following the departure of Neil Harris.

A new date has been set for Haringey Borough's FA Cup fourth qualifying round game against Yeovil, which was abandoned after reports of racist abuse.

And there has been some more good news for Andy Murray, who won his first tournament since returning from injury at the weekend.