WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Pep Guardiola praised "extraordinary" Raheem Sterling after he scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. Sterling now has 16 goals in 17 games this season.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane scored two goals each as Tottenham thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-0. Spurs go second in Group B after a first Champions League win of the season.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool must improve their woeful away record in the Champions League group stages. Liverpool have lost their last four and face Belgian side Genk on Wednesday.

Joe Root says he is determined to "lay down a marker" for England ahead of their tour of New Zealand. Root has not scored a Test century since February and averaged just 32 runs during this summer's Ashes series.

England look set for a return to Japan for a two-Test tour against the Rugby World Cup hosts next summer. The tour would see England play Japan in their own country for the first time.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead the LA Clippers to a season-opening 112-102 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The two franchises won't meet again until Christmas Day.