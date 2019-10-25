Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Adam Lallana

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with Liverpool vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Southampton remain without full-back Cedric Soares (calf) and winger Moussa Djenepo (hip).

Leicester midfielder James Maddison will be fit to play at St Mary's, giving Brendan Rodgers a full squad to choose from.

Stat of the match: Jamie Vardy averages a goal every 113 minutes in the Premier League for Leicester under Brendan Rodgers, his best ratio under any permanent manager at the club in the competition. He's netted 15 goals in 19 games since Rodgers' arrival - only under Claudio Ranieri (29) and Claude Puel (23) has he scored more Premier League goals, playing more than 50 games for each of those managers.

Charlie's prediction: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City pair Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko both face spells on the sidelines in the coming weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Midfielder Rodri suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta and will be out for around a month.

Left-back Zinchenko has undergone minor surgery on a knee problem and could be unavailable for up to six weeks.

The loss of Rodri for a spell that includes City's much-anticipated top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool on November 10 is a major blow.

The Spaniard had been playing in defence due to injuries to centre-backs and, although John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are now available again, the news limits Guardiola's options.

Aston Villa are still without Jota as the Spanish forward underwent surgery two weeks ago and has yet to rejoin training.

But Jonathan Kodjia (fractured cheekbone), James Chester (hamstring) and Kourtney Hause (mumps) are available after playing for the U23s in midweek.

Stat of the match: Manchester City have won their last nine Premier League home games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 30-4. Their last such defeat was in April 2007 (0-2).

Charlie's prediction: 4-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton will be without midfielder Aaron Mooy through suspension following his red card against Aston Villa. Defender Bernardo and winger Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined by their respective knee problems.

Everton have Seamus Coleman back from suspension, while Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are back in contention after missing the win over West Ham through injury. Yerry Mina is a major doubt with a knee injury so Mason Holgate could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season.

Stat of the match: The home side has never lost a Premier League meeting between Brighton and Everton (W3 D1), with Brighton winning this exact fixture 1-0 last season.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford will be missing forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Jose Holebas.

Welbeck suffered a serious hamstring injury early on against Tottenham while Holebas received his fifth yellow card, so must serve a one-match ban.

Defender Daryl Janmaat is expected to feature after being substituted at Spurs, while Sebastian Prodl, Etienne Capoue and Isaac Success are all back in first-team training. Captain Troy Deeney is recovering from knee surgery.

Bournemouth expect to have Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma available again following a hip problem suffered on international duty.

Wales midfielder David Brooks is stepping up his recovery from a pre-season ankle injury.

Winger Junior Stanislas (knee) and midfielder Dan Gosling (hip) both continue their own rehabilitation.

Stat of the match: Of Premier League fixtures to have been played at least six times, Watford vs Bournemouth has finished as a draw in the highest percentage of meetings (75 per cent - 6/8).

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham will have left-back Aaron Cresswell back for the London Stadium clash after a groin strain but while Winston Reid is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee injury, this game will come too soon.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no fresh fitness concerns, with David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck coming through the 1-0 win against Arsenal unscathed following recent knocks. Wilder's selection dilemmas come up front but he could well stick with McGoldrick and Monday's matchwinner, Lys Mousset up top.

Stat of the match: West Ham have won just one of their last seven home meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions (D5 L1), though it did come in the last such Premier League meeting between the sides (1-0 in November 2006).

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley striker Chris Wood is a doubt with a hamstring injury. Wood will be monitored in the run-up to kick-off but while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been ruled out with the same problem, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes should be fit after respective shoulder and groin problems.

Chelsea will still be without Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen when they head to Burnley.

The quartet remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Stat of the match: Burnley have only won one of their 25 Premier League encounters with "big six" clubs (W1 D6 L18), a 2-1 victory against Tottenham at Turf Moor in February 2019. In fact, the Clarets are without a clean sheet in their last 34 such games, conceding 75 goals.

Charlie's prediction: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle will be without Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar for Sunday's Premier League clash. Injury-plagued striker Carroll is out with a groin strain, while central defender Schar has a knee problem, although neither is expected to be out for long. Florian Lejeune and Matt Ritchie are close to returning but this game comes too soon.

Ryan Bennett missed the midweek Europa League win over Slovan Bratislava and is expected to sit out again for Wolves. Forward Pedro Neto (hamstring) remains sidelined for Nuno Espirito Santo's side but defender Jesus Vallejo could return to the squad after being left out in Slovakia, while midfielder Ruben Neves may be recalled.

Stat of the match: Although only two teams have collected fewer home points in the Premier League this season than Newcastle (5), the Magpies have conceded fewer home goals than any other side (2).

Charlie's prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is the only doubt ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

The centre-back has missed the last two matches with the recurrence of a knee problem and he will require a final check before Sunday but there are no concerns over full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Andy Robertson.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to restore Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum to the team after resting them for the Champions League win over Genk but fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is still out.

Tottenham are only missing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the trip to Merseyside.

The France captain is recovering from a dislocated elbow and will not feature again in 2019.

There are no other injury or selection concerns for boss Mauricio Pochettino, who admitted Ryan Sessegnon could be involved for the first time.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have lost just one of their last 48 games in the Premier League (W39 D8 L1), losing 1-2 vs Man City in January 2019. At Anfield, the Reds are unbeaten in 44 Premier League contests (W34 D10), last losing against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace in April 2017 (1-2).

Charlie's prediction: 3-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns for Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United.

Centre-back Ben Godfrey, who had hernia surgery over the international break, went off early in the second half of the goalless draw at Bournemouth, but is expected to feature.

Winger Onel Hernandez should also be involved despite some knee pain after his return to action.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) and midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) plus defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot), Timm Klose (knee) and Grant Hanley (groin) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains out for Manchester United, but goalkeeper David De Gea will be ready to return to the starting line-up.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out the Frenchman due to an ongoing ankle issue, but expects to be able to call upon De Gea at Carrow Road after missing the Europa League match at Partizan Belgrade.

Left-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Nemanja Matic will be assessed after working on their fitness in Dubai, while defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot missed the trip to Serbia through injury.

Stat of the match: Manchester United are winless in eight Premier League away games (D3 L5), their longest such run in the top-flight since a streak of 11 between February-September 1989. They've also failed to score more than once in any of these eight games, their longest such run since May 1987 (11 games).

Charlie's prediction: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal are likely to recall a host of first-team regulars for Sunday's Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

Gunners boss Unai Emery made 10 changes for the 3-2 Europa League win over Vitoria but the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and David Luiz are expected to come back in.

Reiss Nelson (knee) is the only injury absentee while Nicolas Pepe will expect to start after coming off the bench to score twice on Thursday night.

Crystal Palace could see goalkeeper Vicente Guaita return after he was forced to miss the defeat to Manchester City because of a groin problem.

Defender Martin Kelly (groin) has been able to train all week, so should be involved.

Mamadou Sakho (thigh) continues his rehabilitation while forward Connor Wickham is also sidelined by an unspecified fitness issue.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have never failed to score in 19 home league games against Crystal Palace - they've faced the Eagles more often without ever failing to score at home than they have against any other side in their top-flight history.

Charlie's prediction: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)