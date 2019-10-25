Jones Knows betting column: West Ham and Reading tipped in 13/5 double

Sebastian Haller can fire West Ham to victory on Saturday

July 19, 1995 was a special day.

Not only were The Outhere Brothers topping the charts with Boom Boom Boom - a song that saw a seven-year-old Jones Knows, buzzed up on fizzy pop, charging around at parties - it was also the day a king was born.

In a small stable in Clifton, New Jersey on a day when all the inns were full, Reading centre-back Matt Miazga arrived into the world.

Everybody now: "Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today, and man will live for evermore, because of Matt Miazga day."

Fast forward 24 years and last Saturday, the great man decided to sprinkle his greatness all over Jones Knows. With the clock ticking towards 90+8 minutes in Reading's home clash with Preston, it looked to be another frustrating near-miss for followers of this betting column.

Southampton were doing their job at Wolves in one half of the double but the other half was being let down by Reading, who were being held 0-0. If you could crumple up an online betting slip and throw it in the bin, then this bet would have been en route to garbage central.

However, when a team contains the great Miazga, heavenly things happen. He popped up with the last kick of the game to fire past Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd and slam home a 5/1 winner for us mere mortals.

I bow down to you, Matt Miazga. I am not worthy.

On the menu this weekend is another Saturday double to attack. Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: -6 pts.

There are still plenty of questions to answer in the Premier League this season but one thing we can categorically define is that Sheffield United are taking the title of the 'neutrals' darlings' - it's hard to dislike them.

I'd certainly be open to taking Chris Wilder for a pint. His boys play a brave yet well-balanced style and are packed full of players who have grafted away in the lower leagues but are now grabbing their opportunity with both hands.

They head to West Ham on Saturday unbeaten away from home and ninth in the Premier League after a wonderfully gritty 1-0 win over Arsenal on Monday.

But, as with any side with a plucky underdog makeup that has recently been promoted, there can be an overreaction to the way they are priced up in the markets. I'm not here to tickle tummies, I'm here to find money-making angles and as seen in their dire 0-0 draw with Watford, the Blades are still very limited in terms of quality and will be vulnerable on the road this season, especially in the final third.

Despite having nearly 60 per cent of the ball and a fair amount of territorial advantage, a return of just 0.6 expected goals summed up their lack of invention. They could have played all day and night at Vicarage Road and not scored.

Sebastian Haller can fire West Ham to victory on Saturday

I'm fully expecting the Hammers to pick up three points on Saturday with the Evens available for a home win leaving me salivating all over my keyboard.

Manuel Pellegrini's team usually eat bottom half teams at home for breakfast. Last season they beat eight of the nine teams at The London Stadium that finished in the bottom nine of the Premier League - the only slip-up being a 2-2 draw with Brighton. And, you can throw Norwich onto that pile this season to further strengthen that case. The Hammers are full of very talented individuals in forward areas who seem to relish going up against inferior opposition. I'm happy for them to carry my cash.

Double the east Londoners up with Reading to avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest. The Royals are fast becoming my go-to team when searching for value in the market. Despite their talented squad, positive shot stats and impressive two results - beating Preston and drawing at QPR - under Mark Bowen so far, the markets still have them heavily overpriced against Nottingham Forest. From my data, there isn't much between the two teams and I wouldn't be surprised to see Reading finish higher than Forest come the end of the season.

Sabri Lamouchi has got Forest playing a very regimented, defensively focused style which makes them vulnerable as odds-on shots as the home team, as seen on Wednesday when Hull deservedly picked up three points.

Amazingly, they've only produced 12 shots on target from inside the box in their home fixtures this season - a league low. This lack of attacking emphasis should suit Reading's front-foot style. I'm expecting them to leave the City Ground with at least at draw.

