Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Liverpool vs Tottenham Burnley vs Chelsea & Newcastle vs Wolves

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions ahead of another bumper weekend of the action, including Liverpool vs Tottenham, Burnley vs Chelsea and Newcastle vs Wolves.

Southampton vs Leicester - Friday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 8pm

Leicester are attracting attention at the moment, while Southampton are attracting tension.

Saints earned a great point at Wolves but were dealt a harsh blow with the penalty. I was not impressed with their attack - they spent money on Che Adams, but he has not settled into it at all. He is putting the effort in, but Danny Ings has been the main man. He looks to be striking a good partnership with Nathan Redmond. However, they need to be more dynamic in attack. The midfield is well-controlled, but they only have James Ward-Prowse as a runner. I would be tempted to bring in Stuart Armstrong into this system and leave out one of the full-backs, pushing Ward-Prowse wider. The wingers are vital to the strikers and help to create another yard or two of space.

Defensively though, they have issues. Maya Yoshida is in and out, while goalkeeper Angus Gunn looks shaky.

Leicester, away from home, will not change their pattern - pass and move, pass and move. Their quality will end up picking Southampton off with Jamie Vardy able to get in behind the defence. They are yet to have big results but they have put in big performances. That is why everyone is looking at the mess that Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are in. Leicester will never have a better opportunity to look at getting into the top four or top six. They should and will go after it, but I am not sure whether they can get all three points here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Southampton 2-2 Leicester (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Chelsea - Live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm

Chelsea have been more consistent than I thought what with the shift of Frank Lampard coming in and everything that came with it.

In essence, it was clear-cut with the transfer situation. If Tammy Abraham scores he stays in the team and for me, Mason Mount is good enough to stay in the side. Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract and so will feature, Willian is back in good form and Jorginho has been great. Fikayo Tomori is also playing well, but I am not sure whether the Chelsea centre-backs have a partnership to cope with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood when they get the service that they do.

If there is an upset of the weekend then I am looking at this match. The Burnley style may not be attractive to some people but it is so effective.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Wolves - Renault Super Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm

I watched the Wolves game last week and it was the same problem as last season. They play well against the bigger teams and then struggle against the likes of Southampton, who defend deep and make it very awkward for them.

Wolves need to get it down and feed it into the partnerships. We expect more quality with what we are seeing from them at the moment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have the stress and strain of whether they attack or counter-attack, which is more of what they are used to. The supporters would prefer them to have a go, with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who has the pace and energy but cannot score goals. Do they commit to going for it, or do they just rely on the Longstaff brothers?

Steve Bruce will know he has to be careful. Newcastle are better deployed sitting in and are better suited playing two up front but they cannot really do that, so it will be another struggle of a game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Renault Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm

This is a cracking game. Tottenham bounced back in the Champions League, getting a lot of anger out of their system. The way he keeps talking it is as if Mauricio Pochettino has a back-up plan in the form of Manchester United or Real Madrid, who supposedly want him.

He knows he gets on with the owner. The players want to take him for dinner too, it could be a drive-through! Toby Alderweireld was rested, so where does that leave him? They now go on to Liverpool. Does he not play because he is running his current contract down?

Tottenham managed to salvage a point against Watford and could have some confidence going into Anfield after their win through the week. Although, I do not see past a Liverpool win and they will continue to roll along with Mohamed Salah back in the side, who scored in the week against Genk.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Aston Villa - Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm

I like Aston Villa going forward, but there is no doubt in my head that they have issues in the full-back positions.

Dean Smith is attack-minded - they went to Arsenal and should have got something. But he will know the situation ahead of him here, but what does he do?

Raheem Sterling is hot again, Gabriel Jesus is firing and David Silva is back to his best while, Kevin De Bruyne is superb. Pep Guardiola got angry with them at a similar time last season and they kicked on big style. They made a couple of points on Liverpool last week, but people were writing them off a couple of weeks ago. Manchester City will take care of themselves - there are goals in every department. It is a free swing for Villa but one that could land them in some trouble.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Bournemouth - Saturday; kick-off 3pm

There is always a little game where Bournemouth pop up and win. They convince you at times, but they can go into a lull too. They get three or four good results followed by the same set of bad results.

So, how do Bournemouth change that? Eddie Howe can change the style, but does he have or need a plan B and C? His plan A is that they are good at attacking. If they attack well they will score goals, but they know they will concede goals too.

Watford have been playing better than what their results suggest. They should have won at Tottenham last weekend. It looks as though they have got energy back in Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu, and for that reason I think they will get over the line.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Watford 2-1 Bournemouth (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Everton - Saturday; kick-off 3pm

Everton just about got through it last week against West Ham. Marco Silva picked a team that had to win that football match. From the fans' point of view, he would have been out of the door with a loss.

When you go to places like Brighton, it can be tricky. With Brighton again, I am not sure what they want to be. They battered Tottenham and possess some really good qualities. The areas to exploit Everton are with width, but Brighton do not have that in abundance, so it will be a pleasant point for both in the end.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Brighton 1-1 Everton (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Sheffield United - Saturday, kick-off 3pm

This is a decent game between two teams with good energy when they are at it. We have been complementing West Ham - Manuel Pellegrini has been clever - but they went to Everton and everyone to a man was poor. Sheffield United, as we saw against Arsenal, are very good in their shape and in energy and togetherness. They are always at you, with four or five runners too. They have no real star qualities as individuals, but everybody buys into Chris Wilder's plan - it is raw honesty and desire that gets them there. The Blades don't score many, though, and I think West Ham will be angry after last week.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

What are we going to get? Will Arsenal see 70 per cent of the ball and fail to register a shot on target? Will it be a repeat of the Wilfried Zaha show like this game last year?

Unai Emery has come under scrutiny from some supporters and they are starting to ask questions. Why have they paid the money for Kieran Tierney and are not playing him, despite getting him fit? Why are you not playing Hector Bellerin when fit? I do not understand why he gets these players fit and he doesn't play them.

Bernd Leno makes some mistakes and is young, but he is left completely and utterly isolated by the lack of a defensive partnership. I feel sorry for him. David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos high five each other when they give corners away. Matteo Guendouzi has good energy and covers the ground well, but he is too young to understand the protective role and needs someone in beside him to pivot him and look after him.

Arsenal failed to return to the top four following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday

These players have a soft belly but they are supposed to provoke and win the little scraps. I would be more interested in Lucas Torreira beside Guendouzi or even Ainsley Maitland-Niles could do it with his speed.

In attack, Nicolas Pepe needs a shake. He is very talented but he needs to want the ball and get on the ball. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring goals in an ordinary team and Alexandre Lacazette must start. I like Bukayo Saka but you need to feed him in at the right time.

Ceballos needs to be in behind the front three. If you dominate games which you should do against Palace, the middle two and full-backs will be higher up. Emery wanted to emulate Liverpool's style of play, and when those two full-backs are high, you know there is trouble coming. Bellerin and Tierney must play higher when they play and that is when the two holding players come in handy and that is how the balance works.

Zaha will be putting himself on the market again with Arsenal trying to buy him in the summer, while Andros Townsend will have a go being ex-Tottenham. Gary Cahill has been good since coming in for Palace, but Arsenal should have too much.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Manchester United - Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

There have been some good scalps for Norwich so far this season.

Daniel Farke has understood how to get a clean sheet. How dare they? Coming away with a clean sheet in a Premier League game! The Soccer Saturday panel does not take much to confuse, but where did that come from?

Manchester United were not inspiring against Liverpool, but I said they would regard it like a win if they came away with a point, which they did. Their team is so vulnerable, but can I convince myself that Norwich could beat another Manchester club? I don't think I can.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United (15/2 with Sky Bet)

