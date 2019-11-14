January transfer window 2020: When does it open and close? When is Deadline Day?

Gareth Bale came close to leaving Real Madrid during the summer

As the January transfer window inches ever closer, clubs across the Premier League, Europe and beyond will be identifying potential transfer targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

At this traditionally difficult time to make big moves, the start of the new year looks set to be frantic for a host of top Premier League clubs.

Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the 2019/20 mid-season transfer window.

When does the window open?

Youri Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester

The transfer merry-go-round swings back into action on January 1 as teams across the Premier League and Football League get the chance to buy, sell and loan players once again.

It is the same across France, Germany and China but Italy and Spain have to wait until the following day.

New Premier League players signed on January 1 or 2 will not be eligible for matchweek 21, but they can be made available for the following matchweeks as clubs are permitted to make changes to their squad lists throughout the January window; the deadline to re-submit those is 2pm on February 5.

The window officially opens on January 3 in Portugal while the Russian Premier League have to wait until January 22.

When does the January transfer window close?

Dominic Solanke joined Bournemouth last January while Callum Wilson is attracting interest

The window for the Premier League will close at 11pm on Friday 31 January, 2020.

It is understood that in France, Germany, Italy and Spain the deadline will also be at 11pm on Friday January 31.

Portuguese teams have until the end of the following day to complete signings while the window for clubs in the Russian Premier League shuts on February 21.

The Chinese Premier League January transfer window close on February 27.

Can deals be made after the deadline?

Christian Pulisic agreed to join Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last January

Yes - via the 'Deal Sheet'.

Clubs completing deals late on Deadline Day will be able to submit a Deal Sheet between 9pm-11pm.

They will then have until midnight on Deadline Day to complete the information needed by FIFA's Transfer Matching System to apply for international clearance for new signings.

What about emergency loans?

Mesut Ozil could be the subject of a move away from Arsenal in January

At the start of the 2016/17 season, FIFA introduced new rules which scrapped the emergency loan window. But what if my club suffers a goalkeeping crisis?

Free agents are allowed to join clubs outside of the window while there is dispensation should clubs suffer a spate of injuries to their goalkeepers.

Where can you follow all the latest transfer news?

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, you can make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There will also be the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast and some exciting new features coming your way...

Follow all the latest developments here.