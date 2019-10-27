Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom adamant he will not walk away from Easter Road

Paul Heckingbottom is adamant he will not walk away from Hibernian amid further calls for his resignation.

However, the Hibs head coach admits there is no easy fix to the crisis of confidence at Easter Road which sees them in the Premiership's relegation playoff position and without a league win since the opening day of the season.

A vocal portion of the Hibs support have decided he is not the man to spark a revival and this could be a defining week in Heckingbottom's tenure, with Livingston set to visit Edinburgh on Wednesday on league duty before a Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom is under pressure

"I'm absolutely not ready [to quit]," he said, when quizzed over his future. "I can't demand more from the players and then give less myself.

"We have to fight, we have to stand up. You can't say 'it's his fault, it's his fault'. It's down to all of us.

"You feel the pressure. Of course you do, the pressure to get results. It focuses you, makes you more determined, more driven."

Hibernian are without a league win since the opening day of the season

Heckingbottom saw his side throw away another lead in their 2-2 draw against Ross County on Saturday, with Hibs having now dropped 13 points from winning positions this term, more than any other team in the division.

He acknowledged after the game his side struggled to cope with the mental aspect of holding on to a lead when the score went to 2-1.

Daryl Horgan at full-time after the 2-2 draw between Hibernian and Ross County at Easter Road

"Wins are the way to bring confidence back," said Heckingbottom. "But if you were to say, 'how do you get them to deal with that anxiety?' Well, if there was an easy answer to that, then we'd all be doing it. That's the magic question.

"For me, what I've said to the players and staff, the way we change it is through wins. That's it."