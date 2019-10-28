Carabao Cup match previews: Team news and key stats ahead of Tuesday's ties

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan could be rested for the visit of Southampton

All the team news and key stats as the Carabao Cup returns this week with five fourth-round ties taking place on Tuesday night.

Manchester City vs Southampton (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have at least one change enforced upon him with Fernandinho suspended following his late red card in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa, but he was already expected to bring in a number of youngsters and fringe players.

Teenage defenders Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis could get their chance given City's shortages at the back, while Angelino will hope to start at left-back after coming off the bench on Saturday.

3:00 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

With Rodri sidelined as well as Fernandinho, Guardiola will have to decide whether to retain Ilkay Gundogan in midfield or rest the Germany international.

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl took full responsibility for his side's 9-0 thrashing at home to Leicester last Friday - and he must now decide whether to ring the changes for the daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Left-back Ryan Bertrand begins a three-match ban following his sending off against Leicester, while full-back Cedric Soares (calf) and winger Moussa Djenepo (hip/thigh) are not expected to return.

3:38 Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Opta stats

This is the fourth time Manchester City have been drawn against Southampton in the League Cup, having been eliminated on each previous occasion, in 1978-79, 1982-83 and 1999-2000.

Southampton won their very first game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in April 2004 under Paul Sturrock (3-1), but are winless in nine subsequent visits against City (D1 L8).

Manchester City are unbeaten in 13 League Cup matches (W9 D4) since Manchester United beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford in 2016-17 - the last side to go on a longer streak were Chelsea, who had an 18-game run between October 2004 and February 2008.

Southampton have kept nine clean sheets in their last 12 League Cup matches, losing just two matches in this run (W8 D2).

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has scored six goals in the League Cup since the start of last season despite only starting four matches - only Burton Albion's Liam Boyce (also six) can match his goal tally.

Burton Albion vs Leicester City (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Burton have been boosted by the return of first-team players to training following injury.

Stephen Quinn, John Brayford and Oliver Sarkic all came back into the starting line-up in the 0-0 draw against Blackpool, while David Templeton came off the bench and Jake Buxton was also amongst the substitutes.

1:44 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Blackpool Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Blackpool

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to make changes to his team following the 9-0 win over Southampton, with Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray all likely to be drafted in having missed out on featuring at St Mary's.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward played against Luton in the previous round and the 26-year-old is expected to replace Kasper Schmeichel in goal once again against Burton.

Dennis Praet and Kelechi Iheanacho will be hopeful of a recall, while James Justin is expected to start again after scoring against his former club at Kenilworth Road.

Demarai Gray scored in a previous Carabao Cup round against Luton Town

Opta stats

This will be the fourth meeting between Burton and Leicester City in all competitions, and the second occasion in this competition, after a 4-2 victory for Burton in August 2012.

This will be the first time Burton will have hosted Leicester in a competitive match, with the contest between the two sides hosted at Derby's Baseball Ground in January 1985 forced into a replay after their goalkeeper Paul Evans was hit by a missile.

Burton have made the League Cup fourth round for just the second occasion since joining the Football League in 2009, doing so last season, getting as far as the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Manchester City.

Leicester are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final stage for the third successive season; losing out to Manchester City in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Burton's Liam Boyce has been directly involved in seven goals in his nine League Cup appearances (6 goals, 1 assist), with four of those coming in the competition this season.

Crawley Town vs Colchester United (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Crawley beat Colchester in their league match on October 12, but have not won since and lost 4-0 at home to Swindon on Saturday.

Manager Gabriele Cioffi is expecting a response from his side, who put out Championship club Stoke in the last round after a penalty shoot-out and also beat Premier League team Norwich earlier in the competition.

Cioffi is set to name a strong team, but the Italian could make several changes following the 4-0 defeat to Swindown at the weekend.

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Swindon Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Swindon

Both Tarryn Allarakhia and Gyliano van Velzen could feature, having played the majority of the second half on Saturday.

Beryly Lubala is available again after serving a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Following the 3-1 win over Newport County, Colchester boss John McGreal could name the same starting line-up at the Broadfield Stadium.

After knocking out Premier League side Tottenham on penalties in the last round, expectation has grown that McGreal's men can utilise an unexpected cup run opportunity.

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester United and Newport County Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester United and Newport County

Opta stats

Crawley have won their last two meetings with Colchester in all competitions (both at home), including a 2-1 win in League Two earlier this month.

Colchester have won just one of their eight away games against Crawley in all competitions (D2 L5), winning 2-0 in League Two in December 2017.

Crawley Town are making their first ever appearance in the League Cup fourth round, with the Red Devils progressing from five of their six home matches in the competition.

Colchester are looking to make the League Cup quarter-finals for just the second time in their history, last doing so in December 1974.

With both Crawley and Colchester competing in League Two, the League Cup will see a fourth tier side in the quarter-finals for the 11th occasion and the first time since Bradford City in 2012-13.

Everton vs Watford (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Everton will be without midfielder Bernard after he suffered a serious injury in the 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

Scans have shown the Brazilian winger suffered ligament damage to his right knee against the Seagulls and will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

2:49 Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League

Centre-back Yerry Mina could return to contention after missing out at the weekend with a minor knee issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after coming off the bench to score against the Seagulls.

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores could be tempted to use players from the U23 side for the trip to Goodison Park.

The Hornets are without the injured Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck, Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue, Ismaila Sarr and Isaac Success for the game on Merseyside, with Chelsea visiting Vicarage Road on Saturday.

2:51 Highlights from Watford's draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Watford's draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League

"It's clear for me we must use this competition to use other players," he said at his press conference.

Heurelho Gomes, Domingos Quina, Dimitri Foulquier, Adrian Mariappa, Andre Gray and Will Hughes are in line to play.

Opta stats

Watford are winless in all 14 away matches against Everton in all competitions (W0 D2 L12), leading in three of their last five matches at Goodison Park but failing to win any.

Everton and Watford's only previous League Cup meeting came in the 1991-92 season, the Toffees winning 1-0 at home and 2-1 away in a two-legged affair.

Everton have been eliminated from six of their last seven League Cup ties against Premier League opponents, including each of their last three.

Watford are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2008-09 when the Hornets were a Championship outfit.

Everton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 18 League Cup outings against Premier League opposition, in a 4-0 win versus Hull City in September 2009.

Oxford United vs Sunderland (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Oxford have been dealt a blow ahead of their tie against Sunderland.

Full-back Chris Cadden and midfielder Cameron Brannagan both picked up injuries during Saturday's 3-0 League One win over Rochdale.

"It is always difficult to replace players with that quality, but we will deal with it," head coach Karl Robinson said.

1:33 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Rochdale Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Rochdale

Sunderland went down 1-0 away to Shrewsbury on Saturday and assistant manager Steve Parkin is hoping for a much-improved display at Kassam Stadium.

"This is a different challenge against an in-form team, who are scoring goals," Parkin said at a press conference. "This is a great opportunity for our lads to progress in a fantastic competition."

Goalkeeper Lee Burge will be absent after suffering a thigh injury against Shrewsbury. Jon McLaughlin will deputise but Lynden Gooch remains out of contention for the Black Cats.

Marc McNulty may return to the side in place of Will Grigg, while Grant Leadbitter is an option in midfield.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury and Sunderland Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury and Sunderland

Opta stats

Oxford United have won just two of their last 17 meetings with Sunderland in all competitions (D5 L10), with the last four games all being drawn.

Sunderland are unbeaten in six visits to Oxford United in all competitions (W3 D3) since a 3-0 defeat at the Manor Ground in a second-tier tie in December 1991.

Oxford United haven't reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup in any of their last 27 seasons in the competition since they were eliminated by Luton Town in the semi-finals in 1987-88.

Sunderland could become the first side from the third-tier or below to win four away matches in a single League Cup campaign since then League Two Wycombe did so in 2006-07.

This is the seventh occasion in the League Cup's 59-year history that two third-tier sides will meet in the fourth round; the most recent occasion was Sheffield United beating MK Dons in 2014-15 - the Blades would go on to reach the semi-final.

