WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after they beat Arsenal on penalties following an incredible 5-5 draw at Anfield. Teenager Curtis Jones scored the decisive penalty on his home debut.

Manchester United are also through after a sensational Marcus Rashford free-kick helped them beat Chelsea 2-1. Aston Villa are into the last eight too after they beat Wolves 2-1 at Villa Park.

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership after they beat St Mirren 2-0. Rangers won 4-0 at Ross County. Both sides are level on 28 points after 11 games and are separated by just a single goal.

Derby have sacked captain Richard Keogh for gross misconduct. The defender leaves the club after last month's car crash incident. The accident left Keogh injured for the season and he refused to accept a pay cut.

Eoin Morgan says he will not make a decision on his international future until after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Morgan wants to concentrate on his performances before deciding on his next step.