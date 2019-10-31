Kick It Out criticised over communication in alleged sexual assault case

Kick It Out has been criticised over "failures of communication" concerning how it handled an allegation of sexual assault made by a member of staff in 2017.

The Charity Commission criticised the "slow sharing" of the information about the alleged assault - said to have been committed by someone from outside the organisation - among trustees.

The matter was only brought to the Charity Commission's attention by a Kick It Out trustee in October 2018, after it was initially reported to Kick It Out staff in the summer of 2017.

Former Kick It Out chair Lord Ouseley defended his role in the organisation's handling of the matter in a statement published in December 2018.

"Having been told that the individual did not want to involve the police, which I emphasised should have happened immediately, and wanted the matter resolved in a private manner, I assumed the task of preserving and safeguarding that privacy," he said.

"I hold my hands up as guilty if I should have told my trustees and the Charity Commissioners."

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: "We expect charities to report serious incidents to the Commission in line with our guidance.

"On timing, our guidance is clear that this is as soon as is reasonably possible after an incident happens, or immediately after a charity becomes aware of it."

The eventual reporting of the allegation of sexual assault to the Charity Commission came a month after the commission was contacted by individuals at Kick It Out who complained of bullying and harassment, and about the culture among the charity's leadership team.

The Charity Commission opened a regulatory compliance case to investigate both issues, while Kick It Out commissioned an independent review led by a QC which concluded in August.

'Everyone involved in charities has the right to feel safe'

In a statement publishing the conclusions of its regulatory compliance case, the Charity Commission's head of regulatory compliance Tracy Howarth said: "We recognise the role this charity has in tackling racism and all forms of discrimination in football. Just as in football, everyone involved in charities has the right to feel safe.

"The trustees of Kick It Out should have made protecting those who came into contact with their charity from harm a governance priority. The charity did not fully deliver on this expectation, largely due to failures in communication within the charity.

"The trustees are being held to account and they continue to make the significant changes at their charity that we know are already under way. We are sure the charity will learn from this experience."

Kick It Out says it will not publish the full independent report due to "confidentiality obligations" but stated the review found the charity had provided appropriate support to the individual who reported a sexual assault and rejected claims of bullying and harassment.

The Charity Commission did say that the independent report found "evidence of poor communication and a lack of training in key areas such as governance and staff welfare".

The commission added: "Many staff felt they were not managed well by the senior management team, with some feeling overworked and inadequately supported."