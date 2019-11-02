Zlatan Ibrahimovic offer forthcoming from Bologna - European Paper Talk

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not confirmed whether he will remain in the MLS next season

Italy

Bologna president Joey Saputo has given the green light for his side to pursue a deal for out-of-contract LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 38-year-old looks set to leave Major League Soccer and could return to Serie A where he's previously played for Milan, Inter and Juventus. He would cost €8m for a year and a half. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United's young forward Tahith Chong has no intention of renewing his contract at Old Trafford amid interest from Juventus. The Dutch winger's deal expires next summer and Juventus have already watched the 19-year-old play for United's under-23 side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Milan are all eyeing a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral. The 21-year-old Turkish international only joined Juve from Sassuolo in the summer and has played 90 minutes just once for the Bianconeri. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have done a u-turn on their decision to allow winger Yann Karamoh to join Parma permanently. The 21-year-old, who has also spent time on loan at Bordeaux, can sign for the Crociati on a full-time basis at the end of the season but Inter have been impressed with his displays and would like to retain him. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is Inter's top priority in January. The Chilean wants more first-team action having largely been restricted to coming off the bench. Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has personally requested the former Juventus and Bayern Munich midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arturo Vidal has started only two games in La Liga this season

Spain

The agent of Internazionale midfielder Stefano Sensi has been in Barcelona, increasing speculation the 24-year-old will join the Catalans. He is currently on loan at Inter from Sassuolo. (Sport)

Barcelona have made Inter striker Lautaro Martinez their No.1 target to eventually replace Luis Suarez. The 22-year-old Argentine has seven goals in 13 games this season and is also wanted by Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lautaro Martinez has five goals from eight league starts for Inter this season

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Real Madrid are already planning to make room in their squad by selling striker Mariano Diaz, previously linked with Arsenal, and loaning out former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz. (Marca)

Rivals Barcelona are also making plans, with 26-year-old Flamengo centre-back and midfielder Rodrigo Caio still in their 'waiting room'. Eric Abidal's scouting team are watching the Brazilian international and have been suitably impressed. Leicester City are also believed to be interested. (Marca)

Germany

Former Bayern Munich player Steffen Effenberg says only four players at his former club are 'always reliable' - Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich. Effenberg, who played for Die Bayern between 1990 and 1992 and 1998 to 2002, also claimed Philippe Coutinho does not have 'game rhythm' yet. (Sport-BILD)

Robert Lewandowski has netted 13 times in just nine Bundesliga games in 2019/20

However, president Uli Hoeness is confident 'the boredom in the Bundesliga comes soon enough'. That is to say the former Bayern forward believes Niko Kovac's side will return to winning the German top-flight with ease. Bayern are unbeaten so far. (Abendzeitung Munich)

France

Lille forward Victor Osimhen, who has been one of the stars of the Ligue 1 season so far, could have been a Paris Saint-Germain player. In 2017 Le Parisiens were one of a number of clubs interested in the Nigerian forward but he joined Wolfsburg instead. (La Provence)

Juventus remain keen on PSG defender Thomas Meunier who is out of contract next summer. The Bianconeri tried and failed to secure a deal before the transfer window shut and will now attempt to sign the Belgian on a free transfer. (Le10Sport)

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel claimed he had no regrets about leaving Edinson Cavani on the bench until the 71st minute of his side's shock Friday night defeat at Dijon. "No, I have to make decisions," Tuchel said. "We decided to leave Mauro (Icardi) in the field. It would be the same with Edinson, we do not put a scorer on the bench when he is scoring. Attackers are very sensitive players. If you have players on the field doing decisive things, it's hard to get them out." (Le Parisien)