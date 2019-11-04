West Brom re-sign Gareth Barry until end of season

Gareth Barry has signed a deal that will keep him at West Brom until the end of the season

West Brom have re-signed Gareth Barry until the end of the season following the midfielder's recovery from a career-threatening knee injury.

The 38-year-old former England international had knee surgery in April and faced an uncertain future, with his loan spell at West Brom and his Everton contract both coming to an end in the summer.

But after winning his fight for fitness, Barry - who has made a record 653 Premier League appearances - is back working with West Brom's U23 side, ahead of an expected return to the senior set-up.

"I'm obviously delighted it has all been sorted and I'm now focused on making whatever contribution I can to the team," Barry said.

Barry's last West Brom appearance came in March

"I didn't want to finish my career on an injury. I've known a few of my team-mates down the years who have had to do that - any player would want to finish on his own terms.

"But I was really enjoying my football before the injury last season and while there is still enjoyment and I can reach the levels I need to, I'm going to continue."

West Brom are on a four-match unbeaten run and can go top of the Championship with a win when they face Stoke on Monday night, live on Sky Sports.

