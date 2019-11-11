Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for October

Watch the October entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Sky Bet Championship

1:23 Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here... Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here...

Tom Eaves - HULL v Sheffield Wednesday - October 1

Headers can be things of beauty, too. Eaves sized up Eric Lichaj's hanging cross, adjusted his body, arched his back and guided a delicious header into the far top corner.

Graeme Shinnie - DERBY v Wigan - October 23

Shinnie turned a disappointing evening into a glorious one with a 92nd-minute winner. One swish of his right boot and perfect timing were all it took as the ball flashed into the net.

Tom Barkhuizen - PRESTON v Blackburn - October 26

Having helped his side recover from 2-0 down in a Lancashire derby, Barkhuizen decided to complete the comeback win in style, with a pinpoint rising, curling, angled shot at pace.

Sky Bet League One

1:24 Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here... Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here...

Ian Henderson - ROCHDALE v Accrington - October 12

Always one to see the game differently to others, Henderson chased on to a flick-on and with typical, casual swagger lifted a shot impudently over Stanley keeper Dimitar Evtimov.

Joe Pritchard - Rochdale v ACCRINGTON - October 12

Angle and distance were all against Pritchard, yet he struck his 35-yard shot so perfectly, it looped up and over everything before dipping wickedly under the bar at the last moment.

Joe Ward - Gillingham v PETERBOROUGH - October 19

Nothing was going to stop Ward when the ball came to him as he hugged the touchline. Off he set. A jink inside, a burst of pace and a viciously dipping, swerving shot did the rest.

Sky Bet League Two

1:23 Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here... Watch October's nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here...

Jack Roles - CAMBRIDGE v Macclesfield - 5th October

Having beaten two men on the halfway line, Roles saw his clip forward headed back into his path. No matter as used his momentum to drive home a grass-cutter from 30 yards.

John O'Sullivan - Port Vale v MORECAMBE - 5th October

It was the element of surprise and an almost total lack of back-lift which left Vale keeper Scott Brown clutching at thin air as O'Sullivan's rapier-like shot dipped under the bar.

James Perch - SCUNTHORPE v Exeter - 22nd October

With 18 EFL goals in 17 seasons, there seemed no danger when Perch let fly. That was until his perfectly struck 25-yard screamer was still gathering pace as it flew into the net.