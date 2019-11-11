Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for October
Last Updated: 11/11/19 6:28am
Watch the October entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...
Sky Bet Championship
Tom Eaves - HULL v Sheffield Wednesday - October 1
Headers can be things of beauty, too. Eaves sized up Eric Lichaj's hanging cross, adjusted his body, arched his back and guided a delicious header into the far top corner.
Graeme Shinnie - DERBY v Wigan - October 23
Shinnie turned a disappointing evening into a glorious one with a 92nd-minute winner. One swish of his right boot and perfect timing were all it took as the ball flashed into the net.
Tom Barkhuizen - PRESTON v Blackburn - October 26
Having helped his side recover from 2-0 down in a Lancashire derby, Barkhuizen decided to complete the comeback win in style, with a pinpoint rising, curling, angled shot at pace.
Sky Bet League One
Ian Henderson - ROCHDALE v Accrington - October 12
Always one to see the game differently to others, Henderson chased on to a flick-on and with typical, casual swagger lifted a shot impudently over Stanley keeper Dimitar Evtimov.
Joe Pritchard - Rochdale v ACCRINGTON - October 12
Angle and distance were all against Pritchard, yet he struck his 35-yard shot so perfectly, it looped up and over everything before dipping wickedly under the bar at the last moment.
Joe Ward - Gillingham v PETERBOROUGH - October 19
Nothing was going to stop Ward when the ball came to him as he hugged the touchline. Off he set. A jink inside, a burst of pace and a viciously dipping, swerving shot did the rest.
Sky Bet League Two
Jack Roles - CAMBRIDGE v Macclesfield - 5th October
Having beaten two men on the halfway line, Roles saw his clip forward headed back into his path. No matter as used his momentum to drive home a grass-cutter from 30 yards.
John O'Sullivan - Port Vale v MORECAMBE - 5th October
It was the element of surprise and an almost total lack of back-lift which left Vale keeper Scott Brown clutching at thin air as O'Sullivan's rapier-like shot dipped under the bar.
James Perch - SCUNTHORPE v Exeter - 22nd October
With 18 EFL goals in 17 seasons, there seemed no danger when Perch let fly. That was until his perfectly struck 25-yard screamer was still gathering pace as it flew into the net.