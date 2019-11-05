Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid in January - European Paper Talk

Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid in January, according to reports

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid in January due to his poor relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane. The Welsh star has failed to hold down a regular starting role under the French coach. (AS)

Bale's departure would allow Real Madrid to pursue a deal for either Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek or Tottenham star Christian Eriksen. (Mundo Deportivo)

Kai Havertz would not rule out a move away from the Bundesliga when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen: "I'm confident I could go abroad and play at clubs outside of Germany. For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards, we'll see." (Marca)

Las Palmas are interested in Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, who was wanted by Tottenham in the summer, and could make an offer to take the 19-year-old on loan in January. (Marca)

Italy

Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United all hope to strike a deal with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in 16 games this season, could cost in excess of £85m. (Tuttosport)

Sandro Tonali is also on Juventus' list of targets for next summer. The Brescia midfielder, who has been dubbed the new Pirlo, could cost in excess of £50m. (Tuttosport)

Bologna hope to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January if the Swedish striker is prepared to return to Serie A. "The phone calls between the coach (Sinisa Mihajlovic) and Ibra are there and if he wants to return to Italy, we're ready," said sporting director Riccardo Bigon. (Radio Anch'io Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe a new contract worth almost £700,000 a week after tax to keep him out of the clutches of Real Madrid of Barcelona. The French forward's current deal expires in the summer of 2022. (Le Parisien)

Mauro Icardi does not want to return to Inter Milan and hopes his loan move to PSG will be made permanent. "To play for PSG is massive, it's one of the best clubs in the world. I'll do everything I can to stay. I need to show what I've got on the pitch." (RMC Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich may look to appoint an interim head coach until the end of the campaign as Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is not prepared to walk out on the Dutch giants mid-season. (Kicker)