Juventus interested in signing James Rodriguez - European paper talk

James Rodriguez is a reported target for Juventus

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Juventus are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid next summer as Cristiano Ronaldo would like to be reunited with the Colombia international in Turin. (El Desmarque)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has staunchly denied reports which claim he wants Gareth Bale to leave in January. He said: "It's silly, nobody can take something out of my mouth that is false. I want Bale to stay here until the end of the season." (Marca)

Zinedine Zidane has denied reports which claim he wants Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid in January

Al-Rayyan are interested in Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz and could make a move for the forward in January. The Qatari side have previously failed in bids to sign Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid and Mario Mandzukic from Juventus. (AS)

Lionel Messi would prefer Barcelona to appoint River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo if the club decide to sack Ernesto Valverde this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Arsene Wenger is now the frontrunner to take charge at Bayern Munich after Ralf Rangnick turned down the chance to hold talks with the club. (Sport Bild)

Arsene Wenger is favourite for the Bayern Munich job, according to reports

Bastian Schweinsteiger expects Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with the Bayern job, to work in the Bundesliga: "I can imagine Mourinho in Germany. He always asked me questions about Bayern and the Bundesliga. He knew all the players, even the least known, and he's learned German." (Sport Bild)

Italy

The governing body of Italian football (FIGC) have applied to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for Serie A clubs to be able to make five substitutions in league matches. (ANSA)

Chelsea will rival Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Reinier from Flamengo. The 17-year-old has been dubbed a "Kaka clone" and has scored three goals in 10 games. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have turned down Roma's initial approach to make Chris Smalling's loan move permanent. The Serie A club had hoped a bid of £10m plus a further £2.5m in add-ons would convince United to sell. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Qatar Sports Investments, the organisation which owns Paris Saint-Germain, remain intent on buying a club in England and their focus is on Leeds United. QSI value the Championship side between £50m-£70m. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has turned down an approach from Bayern Munich to take charge of the Bundesliga giants, who are searching for a new head coach after Niko Kovac was sacked. (L'Equipe)