Euro 2020 finals draw: Teams, date, venue and all you need to know

The draw for the Euro 2020 finals takes place on November 30 in Bucharest

England are among 20 countries who will learn who they will be facing during Euro 2020 this November, but how will the draw work?

Next summer's showpiece football tournament is edging closer with the make-up of the 24 nations taking part becoming increasingly clear.

With the final round of European Qualifiers taking place this month, Sky Sports provides you with what we know so far about the Euro 2020 finals draw.

When is it?

The draw for the tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday, November 30, getting under way at 6pm GMT.

Which teams are in it?

The draw will involve the two-top finishers in the 10 qualifying groups and the eventual four play-off winners, that will be decided in March 2020.

Confirmed teams at Euro 2020 Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Spain

Ukraine

England

France

Czech Republic

Turkey



For the purposes of the draw, the play-off winners will be labelled between 1 and 4, with the teams all placed in the fourth seeding pot.

How will the draw work?

The draw will spilt the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four. Qualified host nations will be pre-paired in the same groups. Any further restrictions and exact seeding arrangements will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

The pre-paired groups

Host nations that qualify (or may qualify via the play-offs) will be placed automatically in the following groups to ensure they are at home in at least two group games:

Group A: Italy, Azerbaijan

Group B: Russia, Denmark

Group C: Netherlands, Romania

Group D: England, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland

Group F: Germany, Hungary

A separate draw will be held if both paired nations qualify to determine which is at home in their direct encounter.

If any of the host nations are in the play-offs, an additional final tournament draw may be required following the completion of those matches.

How are seedings calculated?

Seedings will be based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which are determined as follows:

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Regulations of the UEFA Nations League)