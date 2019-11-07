WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ederson is a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday with a thigh injury. City finished with Kyle Walker in goal as they drew 1-1 away to Atalanta in the Champions League after Claudio Bravo was red-carded with nine minutes remaining.

Mauricio Pochettino paid tribute to Heung-Min Son after he scored twice as Tottenham won 4-0 away to Red Star Belgrade. Giovani Lo Celso also scored on his full debut to keep Spurs second in Group B.

Everton's Andre Gomes has thanked fans for their support after he had surgery on a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle.

Unai Emery wants defensive improvements from his Arsenal side after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Vitoria in the Europa League.

Justin Rose starts the defence of his Turkish Open title on Thursday, live on Sky Sports. He is bidding to become the fourth player to win the same tournament in three consecutive years on the European Tour.

Sonny Bill Williams is close to sealing a return to rugby league with Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack, in a deal which will make him the highest-paid player in the history of either code.