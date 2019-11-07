Jurgen Klopp interview: Watch live stream on YouTube

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will speak with Geoff Shreeves on Thursday ahead of this weekend's mouthwatering Super Sunday clash with Manchester City.

The build-up to the game at Anfield continues and we will be live streaming the interview on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel this lunchtime from Melwood from 12.30pm.

It is undoubtedly the game of the season so far - City are the only team to beat Liverpool in their last 50 league matches - and the hype surrounding it is huge.

Guardiola stoked the fires for this weekend's encounter when he accused Sadio Mane of "diving" - a comment he later rowed back on, saying they were part of a longer speech in which he praised the forward and it was "far away from my intention to say Sadio is this type of player because I admire him a lot".

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola meet again this weekend live on Sky Sports

Mane, unaware of the subsequent climbdown at the time having played in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Genk, was unmoved by Guardiola's initial criticism and he believes if there is contact he has a right to go down.

