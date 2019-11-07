WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United are through to the Europa League knock-out stages after a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Wolves scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 at Molineux to put them on the brink of qualification.

Celtic are also through to the last 32 after a stunning 2-1 away win at Lazio. Rangers were victorious too - they beat Porto 2-0 at Ibrox to send them joint top of Group G.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are recalled to the England squad for the European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo. There's no place for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in the 27-man squad.

Arsene Wenger is out of the race to become the next head coach of Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany. Wenger was reported to be on Bayern's wanted list as they look for a replacement for Niko Kovac.

New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams has signed for Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack. He has signed a two-year deal and reportedly becomes the highest-paid player in rugby history.