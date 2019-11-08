Third Celtic fan stabbed in Rome as supporters 'ambushed' by ultras

A third Celtic fan was stabbed in Rome in the early hours of this morning after their Europa League win over Lazio, Sky in Italy are reporting.

The incident happened at around 2.30am local time (1.30am GMT) in Viale Giulio Cesare in the city's Prati district, approximately two miles south of the Stadio Olimpico.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome and police are searching for the perpetrator.

The incident came after two other Celtic fans were stabbed in the city before the game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 12 Lazio "ultras" were arrested overnight for what is described in Italy as "attempted aggression" towards Celtic supporters in the nearby Piazza Risorgimento.

Neil Lennon celebrates after the win

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Via Giolitti, which is close to the main train station, over attempted theft.

Separate Celtic supporters have said they were "ambushed" as they walked back into the city following the game because their shuttle bus had broken down about a kilometre from the stadium.

Some took to social media to describe how they were attacked, including Michael McFarlane, who tweeted a video of fans walking in the dark and wrote: "Our shuttle bus broke down 1km from the stadium. Driver chucked us out, meaning we had to walk through the Lazio neighbourhood."

"After this video, about 20 Lazio fans sprinted from the dark and ambushed the group at the river. Got away safe, not sure about others."

Celtic's win saw them qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League

Rab Robertson wrote: "Fair squad of us ambushed, weans the lot, completely coordinated, hopefully all safe", while Thomas Lunday tweeted: "Not enough buses to take everyone back to the city, so rest of the fans had to walk a couple miles further on that's when they were ambushed by casuals."

The Celtic fan liaison officer advised fans to "keep a low profile" as they returned from the game, tweeting: "Wee update for fans in Rome, don't walk back to town, get taxis or shuttle buses back to the city and keep a low profile."

The club had issued safety advice to fans amid tensions after the match between the clubs in Glasgow last month.

Supporters were advised to avoid wearing club colours while walking around Rome, particularly in the evening, and to stay in large groups where possible.