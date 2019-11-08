Fantasy Football: Liverpool vs Manchester City combined XI

Liverpool v Manchester City is live on Super Sunday

Fine margins separate these two top sides in the Premier League, but just how do they compare in Sky Sports Fantasy Football?

Manchester City actually lead the Fantasy Football Premier League table, boasting a whopping 796 points from their opening 11 matches, while Liverpool are in third place on 676, with Leicester the sandwich in between.

The main reason for the 120-point difference between the two is the midfield, where many people believe you can get at Liverpool.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Sky Games look at who would make a combined XI in accordance with their Fantasy Football points so far this season.

Alisson: 10 points

With the news that Ederson is injured, a substantial blow for Manchester City to say the least, Alisson takes the position between the sticks. Although Adrian boasts three times more points, Alisson will be the Liverpool stopper for Sunday, but is yet to keep a clean sheet for his side since returning from injury. Could that be about to change on Sunday?

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 60 points

Liverpool fans have created a mural of Alexander-Arnold near Anfield

The rampant right-back is recruited by 30.96 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses, and for good reason. As well as the two clean sheets, Trent Alexander-Arnold tucked home a free-kick at Chelsea and has made four assists this campaign, putting him well on track to better his total of 12 last year.

Kyle Walker: 45 points

Had Joel Matip been fit, it would have been a Liverpool back four in this combined XI. Until last weekend, Kyle Walker had only registered 31 Fantasy Football points and failed to start his last two matches. Fast-forward to this weekend and Walker is on 45, after contributing to both goals and grabbing the winner against Southampton, while attaining tier two passing bonus points too.

Virgil van Dijk: 60 points

Virgil van Dijk boasts a heavy selection percentage

Perhaps not the point-pulling power of last season, Virgil van Dijk is still in the top five defenders this season, boasting 60 Fantasy Football points. A quarter of these have come from the Dutchman making over 70 passes in separate matches, with a goal and two clean sheets for his troubles too. The centre-back has been selected by a monstrous 47.7 per cent of Fantasy Football managers, and they are showing no signs of transferring van Dijk out of their side.

Andy Robertson: 67 points

Similarly to Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson has one goal but only three assists. The Scotsman does have more tier one and tier two passing bonus points than his fellow full-back, while registering in tackle bonus points too. Robertson is the third-highest scoring defender in Fantasy Football and is only selected by 19.42 per cent of Fantasy Football players.

Kevin De Bruyne: 69 points

Kevin De Bruyne escapes four Atalanta players during another fine display through the week

Kevin De Bruyne has a staggering nine assists thus far and is well on course to bettering Thierry Henry's record. He also has two goals and has attained passing bonus points in some of his fixtures - his point total is only bettered by John McGinn from the midfield department. Could he have a part to play if City are to come away with three points?

David Silva: 63 points

David Silva has contributed to seven goals in only nine starts for Manchester City, and has been back to his brilliant best in spells this campaign. His points derive from three goals, four assists and two man-of-the-match awards, but may well be a doubt for the clash on Sunday. Rather surprisingly, his selection percentage stands at just 7.18 per cent.

Bernardo Silva: 50 points

A hefty 44 per cent of Bernardo Silva's points came from City's 8-0 drubbing of Watford, in which the Portuguese international claimed his first Premier League hat-trick, in turn obtaining tier two shot bonus points. He has added another goal and two assists in that time, which takes him to the half-century mark, comfortably above any of the Liverpool midfielders.

Sadio Mane: 89 points

Sadio Mane celebrates his winner at Villa Park

Sadio Mane brags the most Fantasy Football points in the combined XI, and he is good value for those. Moving into the forward role within the game this year, many Fantasy Football players wondered whether he would deliver the returns they so dearly desired. Four double-figure hauls, six goals, four assists and four man-of-the-match awards later, he is the second-highest player in the game and a must-have in Fantasy Football.

Sergio Aguero: 77 points

Sergio Aguero grabbed the equaliser against Southampton

Despite causing frustration for managers with Pep Guardiola's constant rotation policy, Sergio Aguero still makes the team easily. The Argentine has only started seven matches, yet has nine goals and two assists. You would have thought that he has to be a certain starter for City, but will Aguero come out with the most points from this fixture?

Mohamed Salah: 71 points

Mohamed Salah has come under some scrutiny for perhaps not being at his best, yet the Egyptian makes this combined XI and also has five goals and three assists so far this season. He has posted three double-figure tallies and claimed two man-of-the-match awards also, not a bad return for the 30.7 per cent of Fantasy Football managers who are still trusting the double Golden Boot winner.