ALL NEW: Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as Jonathan Oakes and Andy Hinchcliffe discuss all the latest talking points in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The pair look back on all the weekend's action in the Championship, with the top three of West Brom, Preston and Leeds all winning, as well as the two big derby games that were live on Sky Sports Football - as Nottingham Forest beat Derby and Bristol City won at Cardiff.

Attention then turns to the bottom of the league, with new boss Michael O'Neill's impact in Stoke's 4-2 win at Barnsley to lift them above the Tykes and up to 23rd, and then Middlesbrough's struggles as they occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

Oakes and Hinchcliffe then take a look at League One and the fixtures coming up this weekend including MK Dons vs Bolton and then the strugglers in League Two - including Morecambe after the departure of Jim Bentley and the arrival of Derek Adams, Stevenage vs Oldham, and the difficulties facing Walsall and Scunthorpe.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth then joins Oakes to chat about the incredible start they have made in League One, the impact of the new owners at the club, and his band's new song!

Finally, it is Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban's turn to take on Ten to Tackle.