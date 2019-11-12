Footballer Reece Welsh wins over £150,000 after landmark injury claim

The injury case could have ramifications on semi-professional football clubs

Footballer Reece Welsh has won more than £150,000 in a landmark injury claim case that could lead to more football players claiming damages for getting injured.

A match between Ossett Town and Radcliffe Borough in the Northern Premier League had to be abandoned in April 2015 after Welsh suffered a badly broken ankle following a tackle from Ossett's Sam Akeroyd.

A court in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon awarded Welsh £19,297.38. Akeroyd and Ossett Town were also ordered to pay costs totalling £135,000.

Welsh, who was sidelined with the injury kept Welsh out for 13 months, sued Akeroyd's employers at the time Ossett Town for loss of earnings.

There could be some ramifications for semi-professional clubs with the possibility that it could lead to a wave of retrospective claims from players injured during matches.

While defence costs are covered by Ossett Town's league insurance, the payout is not covered.

Ossett Town exist in name only as they merged with Ossett Albion last year to form Ossett United, but the company does still own the Ingfield ground where the injury took place.

The ruling which went in favour of Welsh could mean that the club will have to sell the stadium to developers, and also leave other semi-professional clubs open to similar legal proceedings.