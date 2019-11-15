WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and will miss the rest of the season. The punishment comes after Garrett struck Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph over the head with the quarter-back's own helmet.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has defended club team-mate Joe Gomez and has told people to "leave him alone". Gomez was booed by England supporters during the 7-0 win over Montenegro, just days after a confrontation with Raheem Sterling.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki fired Finland to their first-ever major tournament finals as his double secured a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein and a place at Euro 2020.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal is out of the ATP Finals after Alexander Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev to reach the last four. Zverev will meet Dominic Thiem in the semis, while Roger Federer faces Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was fastest in second practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix. He finished in front of team-mate Charles Leclerc while champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth.