WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Republic of Ireland missed out on automatic qualification to Euro 2020. They had to beat Denmark but could only draw 1-1 in Dublin. They'll have to compete in a play-off in March.

Joining Denmark in the Euros are Switzerland. They beat Gibraltar 6-1. Switzerland finished top of Republic of Ireland's group with 17 points.

Gareth Bale says Wales qualifying for Euro 2020 could be a bigger achievement than playing at Euro 2016. Wales will reach next summer's finals if they beat Hungary on Tuesday. Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both fit to start the game in Cardiff.

The FA panel which overturned Heung-Min Son's sending off at Everton earlier this month failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The panel voted two to one to overturn the red card, after Son's tackle led to Andre Gomes suffering a fractured dislocation of his right ankle.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are to meet Ferrari bosses following their crash at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Both drivers had to stop racing. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says "this sort of thing should never happen".

The Saracens chairman says they won't appeal their 35 point deduction because they "made mistakes". Nigel Wray says they must accept the punishments with humility. They were also fined almost £5.5m.