David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

I'll say Boro will win but that's toss of a coin-type stuff. They were very good against Hull until Marvin Johnson got sent off, which killed them. They had their backs to the wall for the rest of the game, unfortunately, but for 40 minutes they were very, very good. Hopefully that will transform into getting something here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Nottingham Forest, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action & Football Red Button

I quite like QPR, but they need to arrest this alarming slump in form sharpish. They are gradually sliding down the table after five games without a win and cannot keep a clean sheet for love nor money. Forest are not the most consistent, so while Sabri Lamouchi has got them challenging this season and a win would do their promotion hopes the world of good, I will go for draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Bristol City, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The runaway leaders have lost just once this season - can anybody stop the Baggies this season? Leeds are the only team to have beaten them and so a win at The Hawthorns will keep their threat further at bay. Bristol City have been missing a cutting edge recently so I think their unbeaten streak will come to an end here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Wednesday 7.45pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Brentford: 2-0 (14/1)

Hull vs Preston: 2-2 (12/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham: 1-0 (5/1)