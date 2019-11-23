WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:16 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side must improve after needing an 85th-minute winner to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Manchester City returned to winning ways with a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette's goal six minutes into stoppage time rescued a 2-2 draw for Arsenal at home to Southampton.

Jose Mourinho says he's "back where he belongs" after winning his first match in charge of Tottenham, 3-2 at West Ham.

Saracens won in their first home match since deciding not to appeal against their points deduction in the Premiership - beating Ospreys 44-3 in the Champions Cup.

Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead going into the final round at golf's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Jon Rahm and Mike Lorenzo-Vera share the lead.