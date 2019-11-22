Daniel Farke: Norwich will not park the bus or kick balls in the river

Daniel Farke insists his struggling Norwich team will not park the bus or "put balls in the river" by changing their style of play.

The Canaries have taken just one point from their last seven Premier League games and slumped to the bottom of the table after losing 2-0 to previously winless Watford before the international break.

Their poor form has also coincided with a dry spell for star striker Teemu Pukki, who has failed to score since the win over Manchester City on September 14, having managed six in his first five league games.

Despite Norwich's recent struggles, Farke is adamant he will not abandon his philosophy of trying to dominate possession when they travel to Everton on Saturday.

"You have to be convinced by your style," Farke said. "We built the squad in that way, so you can't expect us to just park the bus or put the balls in the river.

"We have plans B, C, D and E - so we have to be flexible within our philosophies. We have to adapt to each opponent.

"At this level you are punished for every mistake. You have to remember players are human beings, not just the young lads. They were used to winning games and being praised.

"We responded to every loss last season with a win, so there was no crisis. On this level, you have difficult periods.

"We have to learn because we are not experienced in a relegation battle."

Emi Buendia is central to Norwich's attacking play

Everton go into the weekend just six points above the bottom three, having won just two of their last eight Premier League matches, but Farke expects them to soon be challenging higher up the table.

"Everton shouldn't have to fight relegation," he said. "They have potential to fight for Europe and (manager) Marco Silva has all the abilities as a coach to lead them to that.

"It will be difficult so we are respectful, but we want to win some points."

Farke has been boosted by the return of club captain Christoph Zimmermann, who could feature for the first time since the end of August after missing the last three months with a foot injury.

Northern Ireland full-back Jamal Lewis is sidelined by a knee problem, while striker Josip Drmic faces up to six weeks out with a hamstring tear suffered against Watford.