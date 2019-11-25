Newcastle boss Steve Bruce on being a manager

Steve Bruce lifts the lid on life as a manager - watch the whole feature on our YouTube channel

With back-to-back Premier League victories dragging Newcastle away from the relegation places, another win over Aston Villa on Monday Night Football could take the team level on points with Sheffield United in sixth.

Steve Bruce has been in charge at St James' Park for just four months, but it already feels like he has been there four years, given the range of emotions he has experienced back at his boyhood club.

Newcastle secured just one win - albeit at Tottenham - during their opening seven league games, with the side marooned in the bottom three at the start of October.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bruce sat down with Sky Sports' North-East reporter Keith Downie to discuss returning home, his favourite part of being in charge, as well as the impact negative results can have on his family...

Bruce on facing up to the Toon challenge

"I always knew it was going to be difficult," Bruce told Sky Sports. "I always knew it was going to be a big challenge.

"Thankfully, my experiences over 20 years has put me in good stead. The only way you can respond to anything in football is through results.

"If Mauricio Pochettino can get the sack, then we all can because he did a wonderful job at Tottenham. Jose's back in what was a wonderful 24 hours in football, but when a great man like Pochettino loses his job, you do think, 'wow, what an industry it is'.

"It felt like four years ago when we went to Shanghai [in a pre-season tour] to take the first training session in sweltering conditions. Quietly, you just try to get on with the job as best as you can and try to ignore all the negativity surrounding you.

On the day he took his dream job

"My feelings were a mixture of excitement and a little bit of butterflies, because it was Newcastle. I felt a bit guilty towards Sheffield Wednesday because they had treated me so well.

"But I couldn't refuse it this time. I regretted the last time after Sir Bobby Robson [Bruce was offered the job in August 2004], but this time I had to take it.

"I'm a Newcastle lad, so to be manager is every Geordie's dream."

On his most unusual responsibility as a manager

"Nothing surprises you with what falls on your desk. Some stuff you have to keep in-house, of course and you have to gain the trust of the players and the rest of the staff.

"Now we're called 'head coach', it's not supposed to be the case. We have CEOs and I'm sure a lot lands on his desk [Lee Charnley] too.

"Whether I'm 'head coach' or 'manager', it doesn't bother me at all. What I know is that I'm in charge and it's my neck on the line if things go wrong.

"It doesn't matter what title I've got, but all sorts lands on your desk. Over the 20 years I've had some belters, but I'll keep them for now."

On his favourite part of being the boss

Bruce salutes the Toon army after the 3-2 win at West Ham this month

"For me, the best part is always the preparation for the games. Now, we're fully focused on preparing for Aston Villa.

"That to me, is always the best part of it: going out onto the training ground even at my age.

"Watching and taking a group of players to get prepared, and that's always the best part of being in charge. There are many sleepless nights, of course, but it gets better with experience.

...and the toughest

Newcastle have shown unity in the past two months to move clear of trouble

"The toughest part is losing, and when you come under the pump if you lose four or five. No matter who you are in management, you will come under scrutiny.

"If you're at a big club like this one, or Aston Villa, you come under scrutiny very quickly.

"I don't read social media at all, as that would be impossible for me. I try to even stay away from newspapers as well as it could influence you - that can not be a good thing."

How does your family feel about you being the boss?

Bruce celebrates Newcastle's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James'

"The biggest for all of us is our family. They're the most important people, and they feel it when results aren't going well.

"It influences them too, and they don't like their father, or brother or husband being ridiculed.

"My son can erupt at times and even he has to come off social media as he can have a crack back. It can affect them too so you really need decent stability around you, but it can sometimes be difficult."

On learning from Wenger, Jose and Sir Alex

"Arsene Wenger helped me enormously. When I was at Birmingham I took three players off him on loan.

Jose Mourinho, from the day he walked through the door and said 'Special One,' I thought, 'Wow, I wish I could be like that!' He's got the lot. He was box-office, different, refreshing.

"I played under Sir Alex Ferguson for the best part of 10 years but it would be impossible to copy him. You have to be yourself but there are certain things you learn from him. When you need a bit of advice, he's always there to pick up the phone."

