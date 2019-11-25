Luton vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Martin Cranie has an outside chance of featuring for Luton on Tuesday night

Luton face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Martin Cranie has an outside chance of featuring for Luton as they host Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday. The defender missed the Hatters' 2-1 defeat to Leeds at the weekend after picking up an injury during training on Thursday, with manager Graeme Jones saying he had a chance of playing midweek.

In a further boost, striker Danny Hylton returned to grass training on Monday. The 30-year-old has not featured for the club in a competitive match since March, but has resumed training, although is not expected to feature yet.

Charlton will be without midfielder Josh Cullen for their trip to Luton. The West Ham loanee is expected to have a scan on his ankle on Monday after being carried off on a stretcher during his side's 2-2 draw with Cardiff on Saturday.

Darren Pratley is expected to be available again after serving a one-match suspension after picking up five bookings. The Addicks could be without Deji Oshilaja, who went down in the closing stages on Saturday, while Erhun Oztumer also required treatment and could miss out.

Recent form

Though Luton gave a superb display of themselves against Leeds last time out, though Matty Pearson's 90th-minute own goal proved a sucker-punch in a 2-1 defeat. It was the fifth successive loss for Graeme Jones' side, who have slumped below Middlesbrough into the relegation zone.

Charlton's injury crisis is causing headaches for boss Lee Bowyer, who saw Josh Cullen limp off in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Cardiff. His side remain just six points off the play-off places, but are without a win since beating Derby on October 19.

Latest highlights

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Luton and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Luton and Leeds

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Cardiff Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Cardiff

Opta stats

Luton Town have won one of their last 11 games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D4 L6).

Charlton have not lost a league match against Luton since November 1993 and are unbeaten in seven since (W5 D2 L0).

Luton have lost their last five Championship matches - only Huddersfield Town have had a longer losing run in the division this season, losing six in a row.

Charlton are winless in five league games (W0 D2 L3), their longest run under manager Lee Bowyer.

Luton's Izzy Brown has provided six assists in the Championship this season; only West Brom's Matheus Pereira has recorded more in the division (7).

Charlton's Conor Gallagher is the highest scoring teenager in the top four tiers of English league football this season (6).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2)