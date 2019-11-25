Taison ban for reacting to racist abuse questioned by Shakhtar Donetsk coach

Midfielder Taison was banned for one game for his reaction to racist abuse

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Luis Castro says it is "strange" midfielder Taison was banned after being subjected to racial abuse.

The Brazilian received a one-game ban from the Ukrainian FA after reacting to racist abuse by gesturing and kicking a ball at Dynamo Kiev fans on November 10.

Castro was asked about the matter as he arrived in England ahead of his side's Champions League Group C clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

"Racism is a very sensitive subject," Castro said. "It's an issue not just in football but in every aspect of our society. It does bother us and it's one of the main plagues in the whole world. There is no other way to put it into words.

"Every one of us feels sadness from what happened but we know humans are erratic beings. People do make mistakes here and there, some worse than others.

"We all agree that racism should end, like child labour, domestic violence, wars and many others plagues.

"On this specific case, we should not tolerate this in football. Do I agree with Taison's suspension? It's strange to see the offended being punished.

"But I have to accept the rules. It doesn't matter if I agree or not, maybe it does matter before rules are written.

"Right now I just have to accept it, support my player and try to help him not to feel this distinction that some people want to impose. Let's move on with our squad, a place that everyone has the same rights."