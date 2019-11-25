Papers: Arsenal fear stars will consider futures if Unai Emery stays

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal fear their top stars will be forced to consider their futures if Unai Emery remains in charge next season.

Neil Critchley, Liverpool's Under-23 head coach, will have the biggest night of his career when he takes the first team for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa.

Juventus are planning to rival Real Madrid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen and will look to talk to the Dane when he is free to talk to other clubs in January, according to reports.

Unai Emery is facing criticism because of his decision to cut Arsenal's live scouting of opposition teams in favour of presiding over a video-led approach himself.

Marco Silva will limp on as Everton head coach when he takes training at Finch Farm on Tuesday.

Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher are set to captain teams next summer in the last ever match to be played at the club's Melwood training ground.

DAILY MIRROR

Marco Silva will take Everton training on Tuesday - but only because club owner Farhad Moshiri cannot decide on a suitable replacement.

David Villa has backed Man City for the Champions League due to Pep Guardiola's 'obsession'.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool look set to loan Rhian Brewster out to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, although Aston Villa are also keen.

Under fire West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has had crisis talks with the club's board - and told that results have got to improve.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are conducting a large-scale strategic review of their infrastructure, including Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training base, amid recognition that modernisation is required.

Watford are worried they will be forced to make a second managerial change of the season to try to fight off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Dr Willie Stewart, the specialist brain doctor whose landmark research has proven the link between professional football and dementia, has outlined his frustration at the ongoing failure of the game's leading governing bodies to mitigate risks for current and future generations.

Premiership clubs have supported Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe's incendiary attack on Nigel Wray and have indicated that the Saracens owner would not be welcome at their grounds.

THE SUN

Manchester United are closing in on a world-record shirt sponsorship deal - with a Chinese company.

David Moyes and Mark Hughes are the central figures in a boardroom battle over who will replace Marco Silva.

Manchester United are set to trigger Timothy Fosu-Mensah's one-year contract extension in the coming weeks.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is wanted by his former club St Mirren as Jim Goodwin eyes up a January loan swoop.

Hearts have made their move to convince Daniel Stendel to join them instead of waiting for a job in England.

DAILY RECORD

Incoming Dave Cormack has refused to rule out Aberdeen remaining at Pittodrie.

Hearts can grab managerial target Daniel Stendel for free right now after the German's contract at Barnsley ended.