Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes co-owner of Swedish club Hammarby

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become co-owner of Swedish club Hammarby.

Ibrahimovic posted a picture of a Hammarby shirt to his Instagram account on Tuesday, prompting speculation he could join the club as a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy.

However, the owners of LA Galaxy, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), have confirmed they have sold half of their stake in Hammarby to the former Sweden international.

"Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and has great respect in both Stockholm and Sweden," Ibrahimovic told the club's website.

"I have always liked the club and the fans, since then I am impressed with what the club has done in recent years, both on and off the pitch.

"Being able to join and develop Hammarby forward feels both fun and exciting."

Hammarby chairman Richard von Yxkull added: "This is still new to us, but of course very exciting.

"Spontaneously the timing feels good, we have had a strong development in recent years and next year we play in Europe.

"To then get a person like Zlatan Ibrahimović into the club, with the passion and winning mentality he stands for feels right.

"It is too early to say anything in detail about how Zlatan can contribute to Hammarby Football, but there is clearly very great potential in the collaboration."

Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing the striker at Tottenham

Ibrahimovic remains a free agent following his departure from LA Galaxy at the end of the MLS season.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with a number of European clubs, including Italian sides Napoli, AC Milan and Bologna.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing the 38-year-old, who played under him at Manchester United and Inter Milan.