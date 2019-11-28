WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:40 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

The pressure firmly increased on Arsenal head coach Unai Emery after Eintracht Frankfurt came from a goal down to beat his side 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Already-qualified Celtic secured top spot in Europa League Group E as Ligue 1 side Rennes were comfortably beaten 3-1 in Glasgow.

Charles Leclerc has explained the outcome of Ferrari talks with team-mate Sebastian Vettel in the wake of their race-ending clash in Brazil.

And Anthony Joshua reveals how he has been preparing ahead of next Saturday's world heavyweight championship rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office.